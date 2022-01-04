MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season

With that in mind, here’s the first installment of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. We’ll start with the Eastern Conference, and the West will come out tomorrow. Both will be periodically updated throughout the preseason.

Offseason so far (Jan. 4)

Their depth, especially in the back, took a big hit as Franco Escobar was traded, Anton Walkes was lost via the Expansion Draft, Ronald Hernandez’s loan option was declined and Josh Bauer's option was declined.

The Five Stripes are still four-deep at CB, though, thanks to the development of Homegrown George Campbell – good in limited minutes in 2021 – and the potential of 17-year-old Homegrown Efrain Morales, who in truth is probably two years away from real minutes. Add in Andrew Gutman, who’s now in Atlanta after a successful year-long loan to RBNY, and Gonzalo Pineda has the numbers and flexibility to toggle between the back five he mostly played in 2021, and the back four that I think he’d like to play in 2022 and beyond.

They also lost all their goalkeeper depth, including local kid Alec Kann, who’s finally going to get starter’s minutes after signing with FC Cincinnati as a free agent, and CCL hero Rocco Rios Novo, who has at least temporarily returned to Lanus after tearing it up in the USL with Atlanta’s reserves. Dylan Castanheira was signed and is nominally the No. 2, but he’s basically been a replacement-level USL ‘keeper the past few years, so this is an area of need.

I have buried the lede, though: Atlanta did a very smart thing and signed Ozzie Alonso as a free agent just before Christmas. Ozzie’s on his last legs and probably shouldn’t be asked to play more than 1500 minutes, but when he was rested and fresh down the stretch last year, he still looked like the old, fearsome Ozzie who dominated the middle of the pitch for more than a decade.

I don’t think he’ll play every game. But I bet he starts damn near all the big ones.

What's next

Time to sell! While Gutman exists on the center back depth chart, I don’t think he’s here for that reason – he’s here to succeed George Bello as the starting left back/wingback. There is significant overseas interest in Bello (Watford’s the latest name to be linked) and Atlanta have always been happy to sell when the price is right. I wouldn’t bet my life on the kid being gone this window, but I’d be 0% surprised if he was.

The bigger story, though, is the lack of any story regarding Ezequiel Barco. We’ve been promised for months Thiago Almada was on his way, which even led to a bizarre back-and-forth on Twitter between the official team handles for Atlanta and Velez Sarsfield.

That’s great and fun, but there is literally no room for Almada either on the roster or in the XI if Barco’s still around. Atlanta have to open a Designated Player slot in order to get him into the team, so Zeke’s got to go. That’s the long and the short of it.

A month ago Carlos Bocanegra spent some time touting “quite a bit” of overseas interest, but it’s been crickets since then. Bet that changes soon.