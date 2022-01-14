Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Riley McGree to Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred midfielder Riley McGree to English Championship side Middlesbrough, the clubs announced Friday.

McGree was Charlotte's second-ever signing in October 2020 and departs before the MLS expansion side plays a game (official or friendly).

McGree, a 23-year-old Australian international, spent the last year-and-a-half on loan at Birmingham City and made 30 appearances at the second-division side.

“We knew Riley was being tracked by a lot of clubs across Europe after his successful spell at Birmingham, and we finally fielded an offer that was too good to turn down,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “To sell a player for profit that has never played a game for your club is a testament to our incredible scouting department who identified Riley as a player with a bright future.