Three big questions following Orlando City SC's 2021 season

Orlando have new owners, the Wilf family, while being in the sweet spot of returning a number of core pieces and coaching staff while also having a ton of top-end flexibility. It's a truly huge offseason for the club. Get it right and they go from being a solid playoff team to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Get it wrong? Potentially reset all these good vibes for a bit, pending how long big contracts are signed for.

This team had a strong "what if?" variance. Yet still, they made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for just the second time in club history. Though they lost in Round One to Nashville SC , Orlando hit the offseason cautiously optimistic.

Daryl Dike started the year on loan at Barnsley and Alexandre Pato suffered an injury during his first game that limited him to just 106 minutes. Joao Moutinho started just under half of the team's regular-season matches, Ruan only a few more than half. Pedro Gallese started only 22 times, the same number as Nani. As Dike was entering full fitness and form toward the end of the season, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra and Chris Mueller fell off.

After undergoing an ownership change this summer, the slate is blank for the Wilf family to make some big changes.

Nani is gone and Mauricio Pereyra is out of contract. They're in talks about bringing Pereyra back, but it's highly unlikely they'd acquiesce to another DP deal. They were the only DPs on the roster, so as of now there are three DP spots open. And the club didn't have any players occupying U22 Initiative slots (unless someone was reclassified as such without an announcement). So theoretically, that's six (!) wide open, lucrative roster spots open.

Up to six new players where acquisition costs can be written off and don't need to fit under the cap. Six potentially game-changing spots to play around with. That's exciting.

Orlando have been linked with a $10 million deal for Uruguayan international winger Facundo Torres. (Be careful, Torres was also "reportedly" signed by LAFC last winter, too, and that obviously never happened.) Guess we'll have to wait and find out, but if there's truth to that rumor and price point, that's an extremely encouraging sign for the rest of the winter.

EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi has an extensive network in South America, same with director of soccer Ricardo Moreira and head coach Oscar Pareja. It's silly season, so expect them to be incorrectly linked to a bunch of South American talent just because of the opportunity + new ownership + club's ties to the region.