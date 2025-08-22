Minnesota United acquire forward Mamadou Dieng

The 21-year-old Senegalese striker, who will occupy an international roster spot, is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

Over the past two seasons for Hartford, Dieng has produced 23 goals and four assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. Last month, he became the all-time leading goalscorer in club history.

“Mamadou is a young prospect that has shown strong strides of growth as a player across the past two seasons with Hartford Athletic, and we are excited to have him play for our club,” said MNUFC chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.