Minnesota United acquire forward Mamadou Dieng

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have acquired forward Mamadou Dieng from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Senegalese striker, who will occupy an international roster spot, is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
Over the past two seasons for Hartford, Dieng has produced 23 goals and four assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. Last month, he became the all-time leading goalscorer in club history.
“Mamadou is a young prospect that has shown strong strides of growth as a player across the past two seasons with Hartford Athletic, and we are excited to have him play for our club,” said MNUFC chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.
“Mamadou’s impact on each game that he has played in the USL Championship is clear, and the club looks forward to seeing his continued growth as both a player and person here at the next level in Major League Soccer.”
As rumors swirl around the potential departure of Canada international striker Tani Oluwaseyi in Minnesota, Dieng provides further firepower at the No. 9 position alongside Kelvin Yeboah.
The Loons are currently second in the Western Conference (13W-6L-8D record; 47 points), as they aim to secure home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
