Chicago Fire FC sign defender Rafael Czichos from German Bundesliga

Czichos, 31, is a left-sided defender who is expected to lead Chicago’s backline as the Ezra Hendrickson era gets underway. He was signed with Targeted Allocation Money, per a source, and will occupy an international roster slot on the Fire’s 2022 roster.

“One of our key objectives for this offseason was to acquire a talented left-footed center back and we feel confident we have achieved that with Rafael’s signing,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “Working closely with Ezra and the staff, we identified Rafael as a player who will fit our style of play and bring more quality and leadership to our roster. We’re thrilled that he has agreed to join the Fire and look forward to welcoming him to Chicago.”