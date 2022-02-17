Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC

TUDN's Diego Pena and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio first reported the agreement. A source adds Torres would be added to Chicago's roster as a Young Designated Player should the deal get done, the club's final DP spot.

Chicago Fire FC have reached an agreement with Liga MX's Atlas FC to acquire winger Jairo Torres, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com, although the deal isn't complete just yet.

Torres, 21, made his debut with the senior Mexican national team in 2019. He is a product of Atlas' academy, having already made 108 appearances across all competitions at his young age, putting up eight goals and eight assists. A natural winger, Torres can play on either flank, though has spent time up top and as an attacking midfielder.

Torres would be a winger in Ezra Hendrickson's 4-2-3-1 formation, with the new head coach already saying the plan is for new superstar Xherdan Shaqiri to play as a No. 10. Shaqiri was officially acquired last week from Ligue 1's Lyon for $7.5 million, as first reported by MLSsoccer.com.

Chicago entered the 2022 offseason with two open DP slots, with only Paraguay international midfielder Gaston Gimenez an incumbent. Shaqiri took one open slot and Torres would be the other. Given Torres is a Young DP, the club can use all three U22 Initiative slots. They have two filled already in Colombian forward Jhon Duran and Argentine defensive midfielder Federico Navarro.

It's been a huge rebuild for Chicago, with center back Rafael Czichos arriving from German side FC Köln this winter as well as striker Kacper Przybylko last month from the Philadelphia Union, in addition to the new DPs.