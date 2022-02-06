Reports: DC United in talks to sign Argentine star Carlos Tevez

In The Athletic’s report from Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer, they note a “25 percent” chance a deal gets completed for Tevez. Meanwhile, the TYC Sports report cites “advanced talks” with the Black-and-Red over securing Tevez.

The 38-year-old forward is currently a free agent after leaving Boca Juniors, having returned to the Argentine Primera Division following an esteemed career in Europe that included time at English Premier League sides West Ham United, Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Italian Serie A powerhouse Juventus.

D.C. United are in talks to possibly sign former Argentine national team star Carlos Tevez, according to reports in The Athletic and TyC Sports.

As for incoming players, D.C. United have most notably brought in Rapid Vienna forward Taxiarchis Fountas as a Designated Player, with the Greek international set to join in July and feature alongside DP midfielder Edison Flores, a Peru international.

D.C. United are entering their second season under Hernan Losada, an Argentine manager who’s instituted a high-pressing system. They narrowly missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021.

It should be noted Tevez was linked with a move to Atlanta United last summer. But that never materialized, with then-head coach Gabriel Heinze proving dismissive of the reports.