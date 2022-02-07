Toronto FC sign forward Jesus Jimenez from Poland's Górnik Zabrze

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed forward Jesus Jimenez from Polish side Górnik Zabrze, the club announced Monday. Jimenez joins through 2024 with a club option for 2025.
Jimenez, 28, had 43 goals in 134 appearances over four seasons in Poland after previously spending his entire career in Spain, his best season coming in 2016-17 when he scored 26 goals in 33 matches in the third-tier for CF Talavera de la Reina, leading them to Segunda B promotion. In the second division the following season, Jimenez had 10 goals in 25 matches.
“Jesús is a skillful attacker who has a combination of excellent movement and dribbling,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He scores goals and creates chances for teammates. We are looking forward to having him join our team in training camp as we prepare for the season.”
The move gives Bradley a more senior option to compete with presumed starter Ayo Akinola, a Canadian international and homegrown product who re-signed as a U22 Initiative player this offseason. Akinola is returning from a torn ACL suffered last year as injuries have slowed his promising young career. Fellow homegrown Jordan Perruzza is also a natural option up top.
Toronto still technically have US men's national team legend Jozy Altidore on the books, but he will soon be bought out with reports saying he's set to join the New England Revolution.
TFC's new-look attack will see its crown jewel arrive in the summer when Italian national team winger Lorenzo Insigne comes to town. Former MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo is back, while rising young talent Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty may be set to earn regular minutes as the season starts.
Toronto open their 2022 season Feb. 26 at FC Dallas.