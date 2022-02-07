Toronto FC sign forward Jesus Jimenez from Poland's Górnik Zabrze

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed forward Jesus Jimenez from Polish side Górnik Zabrze, the club announced Monday. Jimenez joins through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Jimenez, 28, had 43 goals in 134 appearances over four seasons in Poland after previously spending his entire career in Spain, his best season coming in 2016-17 when he scored 26 goals in 33 matches in the third-tier for CF Talavera de la Reina, leading them to Segunda B promotion. In the second division the following season, Jimenez had 10 goals in 25 matches.