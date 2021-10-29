Report: Thiago Almada says Atlanta United transfer agreed for winter

Almada has told Argentine outlet TYC Sports that a deal is "almost completed" for him to move from Velez Sarsfield to Atlanta prior to the 2022 season.

Atlanta United didn't land 20-year-old attacking midfielder Thiago Almada during the Secondary Transfer Window, but that may have represented a delay rather than a failure.

If so, the move could challenge the Five Stripe's incoming transfer record previously set when they plied fellow Argentine Pity Martinez from River Plate, and before that Ezequiel Barco from Independiente. While Martinez has moved on to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Barco is still in the fold and has grown into one of the club's most important players.

Should Almada come to Atlanta, an attacking piece could simultaneously depart. Barco was signed in 2018 with an eye toward an eventual move to Europe, and Atlanta count forward Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo among their other Designated Players. Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno has been a key player in 2021 as well.

In 93 games to date across all competitions for Velez Sarsfield, Almada has 24 goals and 10 assists – including several key Copa Libertadores contributions. He also featured for Argentina at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Barco.