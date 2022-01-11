Inter Miami defender Ryan Shawcross retires from professional soccer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
Inter Miami CF defender Ryan Shawcross has retired from professional soccer after a 16-year career, it was announced Tuesday.
The 34-year-old English center back and Miami have mutually agreed to terminate his contract agreement.
“After having the fortune of enjoying a 16-year playing career, being a part of top organizations of the likes of Inter Miami, Stoke City and Manchester United, I would like to announce my retirement from professional football,” Shawcross said in a release. “Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licenses, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching.
"I would like to thank Chris Henderson, Phil Neville and the whole Inter Miami CF organization and fan base for the opportunity they’ve provided me to come here – I’ve really enjoyed the experience and being a part of this incredible project. I would also like to thank the Stoke City fans for their support, and last but not least, thank my wife and my kids for being a pillar throughout my life. I’m really looking forward to what’s coming next as I pursue a career in coaching.”
Shawcross was limited to 12 appearances (nine starts) for Inter Miami last year after suffering a season-ending back injury in August. He’s the second player from their 2021 roster to retire after midfielder Federico Higuain hung up his cleats as well.
“The club would like to congratulate Ryan for his accomplished career and for his time at Inter Miami CF as a player,” Henderson said in a release. “Despite injuries preventing us from getting the best of Ryan on the pitch, he has significantly contributed to the club off of it. We wish him the best in his next step as a coach.”
Before coming to MLS in 2021, Shawcross played over 400 matches with Stoke City and captained the side since 2010. He’s been capped once by the English national team.
Shawcross’ departure continues an exodus of Miami center backs after Christian Makoun was traded to Charlotte FC and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was loaned to River Plate in his native Argentina.