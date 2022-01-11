Inter Miami defender Ryan Shawcross retires from professional soccer

“After having the fortune of enjoying a 16-year playing career, being a part of top organizations of the likes of Inter Miami, Stoke City and Manchester United, I would like to announce my retirement from professional football,” Shawcross said in a release. “Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licenses, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching.

"I would like to thank Chris Henderson, Phil Neville and the whole Inter Miami CF organization and fan base for the opportunity they’ve provided me to come here – I’ve really enjoyed the experience and being a part of this incredible project. I would also like to thank the Stoke City fans for their support, and last but not least, thank my wife and my kids for being a pillar throughout my life. I’m really looking forward to what’s coming next as I pursue a career in coaching.”