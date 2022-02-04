Report: Jozy Altidore to join New England Revolution, depart Toronto FC

That would leave Altidore free to sign elsewhere, with ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reporting the signing has been “in the works for months.” Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle , Altidore would be signed via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Any deal would likely be dependent on Toronto FC exercising their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on the 32-year-old US international , as he’s currently a Designated Player for the Reds. But Altidore doesn’t appear to be in Bob Bradley’s plans as he steers TFC forward as head coach and sporting director.

The New England Revolution are nearing a multi-year deal for striker Jozy Altidore , one that could be completed in the coming days, according to a report from Marc Stein.

After seven seasons in Toronto and 42 goals in a national team shirt in his 115 appearances for @ussoccer , Altidore, 32, and the Revolution have been progressing toward a three-year deal, @MLS sources say. https://t.co/GHdfAQI5KZ

The Revs could transfer Buksa to a European club this summer, with head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena noting in midweek press availability that there were winter deadline talks for the Polish international No. 9. In the meantime, New England would boast a deep frontline for a CCL push, Supporters' Shield defense and MLS Cup challenge.

Alongside Bou and Buksa, Altidore would give the Revolution three high-end strikers with his 42 USMNT goals in 115 caps third-most in program history. He also has 77 goals and 25 assists across 176 MLS regular-season games (135 starts) with the New York Red Bulls and Toronto.

In New England, Altidore would join a 2022 Concacaf Champions League side that’s coming off a Supporters’ Shield-winning season, one where they set a new single-season points record (73). The Revolution return their three DPs, with midfielder Carles Gil the reigning MLS MVP and strikers Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa both challenging for the Golden Boot presented by Audi a season ago.

The move would also reunite Altidore with Arena, continuing New England's offseason trend after they traded for USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget and signed center back Omar Gonzalez as a free agent – two players Arena coached with the LA Galaxy.

In Toronto, their three DPs are currently defender Carlos Salcedo (signed from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL this week), midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (2020 MVP) and Altidore. They’ll welcome Italy star Lorenzo Insigne this summer, needing to open a DP spot to be roster compliant.

Those moving pieces have fueled an anticipated contract buyout for Altidore, with Venezuelan international forward Yeferson Soteldo also a DP until he was transferred to Tigres the same day Toronto signed Salcedo, a Mexico international.

Altidore first turned pro in 2006 via the SuperDraft and has become one of the USMNT’s most accomplished players. After nearly seven years in Europe as highlighted by time at Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, Altidore returned to Toronto in 2015. He also featured at Villareal (Spain), Sunderland (England) and elsewhere.