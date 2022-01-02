Transfer Tracker

Report: Caden Clark loaned back to New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Caden Clark RBNY

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Caden Clark's overseas venture might have to wait, according to a Bild report that the midfielder will be loaned back to the New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig for the first half of the 2022 season.

Clark was transferred from RBNY to the German Bundesliga sister side back in June, though remained in MLS for the remainder of the 2021 season before his planned departure.

The 18-year-old has been a breakout star for RBNY, notching six goals and five assists across 31 games (20 starts). While his US men's national team debut still awaits, he spent December in an MLS-heavy senior team camp.

It remains to be seen when Clark will officially join Leipzig, where he would feature alongside fellow RBNY product Tyler Adams. The defensive midfielder has enjoyed great success since his overseas move, becoming a regular in Leipzig's midfield and one of the USMNT's most indispensable players.

This past year, Clark placed eighth on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Chicago Fire FC sign defender Rafael Czichos from German Bundesliga
Sources: FC Dallas transferring Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg for club-record fee
Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion
