Report: Caden Clark loaned back to New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig

Clark was transferred from RBNY to the German Bundesliga sister side back in June, though remained in MLS for the remainder of the 2021 season before his planned departure.

Caden Clark 's overseas venture might have to wait, according to a Bild report that the midfielder will be loaned back to the New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig for the first half of the 2022 season.

Per Bild, #USMNT prospect Caden Clark won’t be with RB Leipzig on Monday for training restart & will instead be loaned back to sister club NY Red Bulls. Bild‘s info is that it makes no sense to bring Clark over in Corona times with all the assorted difficulties.

The 18-year-old has been a breakout star for RBNY, notching six goals and five assists across 31 games (20 starts). While his US men's national team debut still awaits, he spent December in an MLS-heavy senior team camp.

It remains to be seen when Clark will officially join Leipzig, where he would feature alongside fellow RBNY product Tyler Adams. The defensive midfielder has enjoyed great success since his overseas move, becoming a regular in Leipzig's midfield and one of the USMNT's most indispensable players.