Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors

Inter Miami CF have transferred defender Nicolás Figal on a permanent deal to Boca Juniors, the club announced Monday.
Figal is Inter Miami’s second departing defender to the Argentine Primera División this offseason, as Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was previously loaned to River Plate through 2023.
“We would like to thank Nico for his contributions to the club in its first two seasons and wish him well in his desired return to his home country,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “This transaction gives us roster and salary cap flexibility ahead of our 2022 MLS campaign. We’re confident the team we’re building will help us achieve our goals moving forward.”
Figal, 27, had one goal and two assists across 45 games (44 starts) in the league. He initially came to South Florida in January 2020 after featuring for Independiente and Olimpo in his home country.
Inter Miami are amid a roster overhaul as the 2022 MLS season nears. Their second year under head coach Phil Neville begins Feb. 26 when hosting Chicago Fire FC.