Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Inter Miami CF have transferred defender Nicolás Figal on a permanent deal to Boca Juniors, the club announced Monday.

Figal is Inter Miami’s second departing defender to the Argentine Primera División this offseason, as Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was previously loaned to River Plate through 2023.

“We would like to thank Nico for his contributions to the club in its first two seasons and wish him well in his desired return to his home country,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “This transaction gives us roster and salary cap flexibility ahead of our 2022 MLS campaign. We’re confident the team we’re building will help us achieve our goals moving forward.”

Figal, 27, had one goal and two assists across 45 games (44 starts) in the league. He initially came to South Florida in January 2020 after featuring for Independiente and Olimpo in his home country.

Inter Miami are amid a roster overhaul as the 2022 MLS season nears. Their second year under head coach Phil Neville begins Feb. 26 when hosting Chicago Fire FC.

Inter Miami CF Nicolas Figal Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
Report: San Jose Earthquakes look to sign defender Francisco Calvo
More News
More News
Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing
Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers
Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors
MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp

MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp
Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
More News
Video
Video
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
13:03

San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
More Video