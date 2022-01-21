Transfer Tracker

Reports: Ezequiel Barco joining River Plate on loan from Atlanta United

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco is on the verge of moving to Argentine Primera Division side River Plate, according to a report from Cesar Luis Merlo that The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas also confirmed.

Barco would reportedly head to River Plate on a one-year loan with a purchase option, opening the door for Argentine winger/attacking midfielder Thiago Almada to join from Velez Sarsfield. Atlanta need to lose a Designated Player to sign Almada, and Barco has been viewed as the likeliest to depart with striker Josef Martinez and winger Luiz Araujo their other DPs.

Barco has been linked to numerous South American clubs in recent weeks, with Brazilian Serie A sides Internacional and Flamengo both reportedly interested in acquiring the 22-year-old. Instead, it appears that a return to his native Argentina is near completion.

Barco’s professional career began at Independiente before he joined Atlanta in 2018 for a reported then-MLS record $15 million transfer fee. His output has ebbed and flowed, producing 17 goals and 17 assists across 81 regular-season games.

It was long believed that Barco would head to Europe, following the pathway ex-Atlanta star Miguel Almiron took before joining Premier League side Newcastle United for a league-record transfer fee. ATLUTD also previously sold ex-River Plate star Pity Martinez, with the 2018 South American Player of the Year now at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC.

Should the deal come together, Almada’s arrival could be completed shortly thereafter. The rising talent would arrive on a $16 million deal, Velez Sarsfield tweeted in early December, prompting a clarification statement from Atlanta.

The 2022 season will mark head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s first full season in charge of ATLUTD. Their season begins Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City.

