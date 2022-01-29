Reports: Atlanta United near George Bello transfer to Belgium's Cercle Brugge 

And, as US-based reporter Grant Wahl highlights, Bello would prefer a move to Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld, joining a wave of MLS-developed players in Germany's top-flight. He could also sign a pre-contract this summer if his ATLUTD deal expires, possibly leaving for free, presenting another wrinkle in the situation.

The move, which Romano notes would prompt a $3.75 million fee plus add-ons, would constitute Atlanta’s first overseas transfer of an academy-developed player. But the deal doesn't appear 100% over the line, with personal terms a sticking point before it reaches completion.

Atlanta United are nearing the transfer of homegrown defender George Bello to Belgian first-division side Cercle Brugge, according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Update on George Bello deal. Full agreement sealed between clubs Atlanta-Cercle Brugge but there’s still no agreement on personal terms. ⚠️🇺🇸 #MLS George Bello’s not convinced by Belgian club proposal. Up to him to decide about his future now. https://t.co/XSIVXrntoP

George Bello is not interested in a move to Cercle Brugge & would prefer to go to the Bundesliga's Arminia Bielefeld, which has had multiple formal offers rejected by Atlanta, a source tells me. The USMNT's Bello, 20, can sign a pre-contract for a free transfer in 6 months. https://t.co/spzBOCOzZN

Atlanta are entering their first full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda and start their 2022 campaign Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City .

Should Bello depart, Atlanta would have a built-in replacement in Andrew Gutman . The 25-year-old spent last year on loan at New York Red Bulls , while Mikey Ambrose is another left back on ATLUTD’s roster.

Bello’s also a rising US men’s national team player, earning six caps since debuting last year. He’s featured in two Concacaf World Cup qualifiers this cycle, plus started the USMNT’s Gold Cup final win over Mexico last summer.

Bello, 20, joined Atlanta as a homegrown player for the 2018 season. He’s logged three goals and four assists across 52 games (47 starts), seizing the Five Stripes’ starting left-back role in 2020.

Belgium or Germany?

Cercle Brugge are currently seventh in the Belgian Pro League standings, putting them in contention for a Europa League spot. Arminia Bielefeld are 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga, two points above the relegation playoff place.

There’s a growing trend of MLS-developed players heading to Belgium. This winter, Canadian international winger Tajon Buchanan (from New England Revolution) joined Club Brugge on a $7 million transfer and fullback Kyle Duncan joined Oostende on a free move after four seasons with RBNY.

Others include USMNT defenders Sam Vines and Mark McKenzie, respective homegrowns from the Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union. Vines joined Royal Antwerp via transfer last summer, while McKenzie went to KRC Genk via transfer in January 2021.

As for Germany, just during this winter transfer window, USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi joined FC Augsburg in a club-record move from FC Dallas. D.C. United also completed a club-record transfer of defender Kevin Paredes to VfL Wolfsburg. They join NYCFC academy products Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), among others.