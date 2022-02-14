Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC loan defender Auro to Brazil's Santos FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Auro Toronto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Toronto FC have loaned defender Auro to Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC for the remainder of the 2022 season, the club announced Monday. Santos hold a purchase option as well.

The 26-year-old, who can play right back or left back, has been a mainstay in Toronto's backline since joining in 2018 from Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo, initially on loan.

The former Brazil youth international has recorded 10 assists across 84 regular-season games (78 starts) the last four seasons.

Auro is Toronto’s latest outbound fullback this offseason after Justin Morrow retired and Richie Laryea was transferred to English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Toronto, led by new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley, are undergoing a near-complete roster transformation after missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

