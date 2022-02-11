Inter Miami CF sign goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Benfica

The 21-year-old has signed with Miami through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

“CJ is a gifted young goalkeeper with really good feet," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "His distribution and reading of the game are very strong for a young keeper and we’re excited to bring him onboard and help further his development. He’ll come in and add competition to a strong goalkeeper unit."