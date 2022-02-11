Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Benfica

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed US youth international goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Portuguese side Benfica, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old has signed with Miami through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

“CJ is a gifted young goalkeeper with really good feet," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "His distribution and reading of the game are very strong for a young keeper and we’re excited to bring him onboard and help further his development. He’ll come in and add competition to a strong goalkeeper unit."

Dos Santos has represented the US at the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019. He participated in a senior-team camp in December 2020, making the bench for the ensuing friendly against El Salvador at DRV PNK Stadium

Dos Santos, who spent three seasons in the Philadelphia Union academy, joined Benfica in August 2016. He made his Benfica B debut in January 2021, starting consecutive matches in Portugal’s second division.

This is Miami’s second goalkeeping addition during their transformative offseason after adding MLS veteran Clement Diop. The Herons featured Nick Marsman as their starter in 2021.

Inter Miami CF Transfer Tracker

