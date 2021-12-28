Report: Palmeiras make $12.5m bid for NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos

Citing sources, ESPN reports the bid came in the days following NYCFC’s MLS Cup 2021 win over the Portland Timbers , a game in which Castellanos scored late in the first half and converted during the penalty kick shootout.

Sources: With ESPN Brazil colleague @Bocatto_Daniel , Palmeiras has made a bid of around $12.5m for #NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos, but New York's valuation of the player is higher: https://t.co/HkJSRy1qJq

The 23-year-old captured the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi after his 19g/8a campaign, then added three goals in three Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches. According to ESPN, the Brazilian Serie A side’s bid falls below NYCFC’s valuation of Castellanos, with the Cityzens seeking in excess of $15 million for the Argentine forward.

In the immediate aftermath of NYCFC’s MLS Cup triumph, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he believes Castellanos is ready to take the next step in Europe.

It’s not the first time Palmeiras have expressed interest, with the back-to-back Copa Libertadores winners also reportedly being linked with Castellanos in February. The Brazilian giants also landed midfielder Eduard Atuesta from LAFC in mid-December, taking a liking to the MLS transfer market.