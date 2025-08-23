Minnesota United sign midfielder Alexis Fariña

Minnesota United have signed midfielder Alexis Fariña on loan from Paraguayan top-flight side Cerro Porteño, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old former Paraguay youth international joins on a one-year loan which includes a purchase option. He'll occupy an international roster spot.

Fariña has 3g/7a over 48 appearances since breaking into Cerro's first team in 2023, featuring prominently in the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament.

Internationally, Fariña has played twice for Paraguay's U-16 side.

“Alexis is an offensive player who has an intriguing ability to connect passes and create chances in tight spaces,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “We believe coming to Minnesota United will further help his development while providing us another offensive option.