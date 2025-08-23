Minnesota United sign midfielder Alexis Fariña

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United have signed midfielder Alexis Fariña on loan from Paraguayan top-flight side Cerro Porteño, the club announced Friday.
The 20-year-old former Paraguay youth international joins on a one-year loan which includes a purchase option. He'll occupy an international roster spot.
Fariña has 3g/7a over 48 appearances since breaking into Cerro's first team in 2023, featuring prominently in the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament.
Internationally, Fariña has played twice for Paraguay's U-16 side.
“Alexis is an offensive player who has an intriguing ability to connect passes and create chances in tight spaces,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “We believe coming to Minnesota United will further help his development while providing us another offensive option.
"We look forward to seeing him compete and grow during his time in Minnesota.”
Fariña is Minnesota's second midfield signing of the summer, following Austrian Dominik Fitz.
“I am very happy and excited to join Minnesota United and for this next step in my career,” said Fariña. “I’m eager to arrive and help the club achieve all of its objectives.”
In year two under head coach Eric Ramsay, the Loons are second in the Western Conference with 47 points. They're chasing a top-four spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
