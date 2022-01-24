Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek

The 27-year-old’s deal runs through the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025. He last competed for Red Star Belgrade of the Serbian First Division.

“Milos is a center back who brings championship experience and leadership to our squad,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “In addition to winning domestic and continental titles at the club level, Milos has earned valuable experience with the Australian national team, including the 2018 World Cup. We believe his attributes will serve him well in our league and look forward to seeing him make an impact in our team.”