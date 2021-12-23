Philadelphia Union acquire Julian Carranza from Inter Miami on loan

Carranza, 21, was acquired by Miami ahead of their inaugural 2020 season for a reported $6 million fee – but it didn't quite work out for him in Florida. He made 41 appearances (11 starts) over two seasons, recording three goals and no assists.

“We’re excited to welcome Julián to the Philadelphia Union and add a promising young attacker with a lot of potential to our roster,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He is aggressive in the box and brings the versatility of a natural center forward who fits the profile of a striker we were looking for, as well as our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop in our system.”