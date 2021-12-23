Philadelphia Union acquire Julian Carranza from Inter Miami on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan/Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Julian Carranza on loan from Inter Miami CF, the clubs announced Thursday.
The deal includes a purchase option, while Carranza will occupy a Young Designated Player spot. In return, Miami receive a second-round selection in the 2022 SuperDraft from Philly.
Carranza, 21, was acquired by Miami ahead of their inaugural 2020 season for a reported $6 million fee – but it didn't quite work out for him in Florida. He made 41 appearances (11 starts) over two seasons, recording three goals and no assists.
“We’re excited to welcome Julián to the Philadelphia Union and add a promising young attacker with a lot of potential to our roster,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He is aggressive in the box and brings the versatility of a natural center forward who fits the profile of a striker we were looking for, as well as our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop in our system.”
The center forward is an Argentine youth international and had 11g/2a in 48 appearances with Banfield prior to signing for Miami. He gives the Union another option up top, alongside Kacper Pryzbylko, Sergio Santos and Cory Burke.
For Miami, the move further opens cap space as they look to rebuild heading into 2022 while under sanctions limiting their allocation money.
“This transaction gives the club flexibility to continue maneuvering the roster, as we aim to improve the squad and achieve our objectives in the 2022 campaign," Miami sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a release. "We wish Julián well during his loan stint.”