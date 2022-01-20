Sources: Arsenal make bid for New England Revolution, USMNT GK Matt Turner

Arsenal have submitted a transfer offer for New England Revolution and US men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.
ESPN's Taylor Twellman first reported the bid.
Sources add that discussions are around what Manchester City paid to acquire USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from the Columbus Crew in 2019, which was around $7 million initially with incentives to take the total package to around $10 million.
Turner has also spoken of a desire to play in Europe and has a Lithuanian passport. Last January, he signed a contract extension with New England.
Turner, 27, was the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after backstopping a record-setting Supporters’ Shield season. Alongside Philadelphia Union and Jamaica star Andre Blake, he's regarded as a premier shot-stopper in the league.
He became New England’s starter in 2018 after joining as an undrafted free agent and has since enjoyed a meteoric rise. He’s posted 21 clean sheets in 97 regular-season starts.
At the USMNT level, Turner made 13 appearances since debuting in January 2021. He earned the Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Glove Award last summer while helping the Yanks lift the title over Mexico.
Turner played college soccer at Fairfield University and spent time on loan with the Richmond Kickers in USL before winning the starting spot in New England.
Arsenal, currently sixth in the English Premier League table, have England national team goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as their starter. German national team goalkeeper Bernd Leno has served as the Gunners’ backup in 2021-22, though has been linked with a move to EPL side Newcastle.
Should Turner join Arsenal, he’d be the latest MLS goalkeeping export to join a Premier League team. Steffen was transferred from the Crew in December 2018 to Manchester City, while Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan used to feature prominently for Aston Villa. USMNT legends like Brad Friedel, Tim Howard and Kasey Keller are other examples.
Last summer, New England completed a club-record transfer of Canadian international and SuperDraft selection Tajon Buchanan to Belgium's Club Brugge. The winger officially joined this winter in a $7 million deal. Polish international striker Adam Buksa also has plenty of European interest as well.
Should Turner depart, New England's other rostered goalkeepers are MLS veterans Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. Last year, Knighton deputized for Turner when he was on national team duty.
New England are in preseason camp ahead of a Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Haitian side Cavaly AS. Both legs will be played in mid-February at Gillette Stadium before a 2022 MLS regular-season opener Feb. 26 at the Portland Timbers.