Sources: Arsenal make bid for New England Revolution, USMNT GK Matt Turner

Turner has also spoken of a desire to play in Europe and has a Lithuanian passport. Last January, he signed a contract extension with New England.

Sources add that discussions are around what Manchester City paid to acquire USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from the Columbus Crew in 2019, which was around $7 million initially with incentives to take the total package to around $10 million.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!! @Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS

He became New England’s starter in 2018 after joining as an undrafted free agent and has since enjoyed a meteoric rise. He’s posted 21 clean sheets in ​​97 regular-season starts.

At the USMNT level, Turner made 13 appearances since debuting in January 2021. He earned the Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Glove Award last summer while helping the Yanks lift the title over Mexico.

Turner played college soccer at Fairfield University and spent time on loan with the Richmond Kickers in USL before winning the starting spot in New England.

Arsenal, currently sixth in the English Premier League table, have England national team goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as their starter. German national team goalkeeper Bernd Leno has served as the Gunners’ backup in 2021-22, though has been linked with a move to EPL side Newcastle.