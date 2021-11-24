Official: Chicago Fire FC name Ezra Hendrickson head coach

Chicago’s opening arose on Sept. 30 after the club parted ways with Raphael Wicky , with the Swiss coach originally tabbed ahead of the 2020 campaign. Hendrickson takes over as the storied club have struggled in recent times, missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

The club are entering a pivotal offseason that could bring plenty of change. Already with one Designated Player spot open following Robert Beric's departure, they have to decide whether to pick up Gaston Gimenez 's contract option while Ignacio Aliseda has been linked with a move to Europe. That could free up three DP spots, as well as plenty of roster/cap space already opened after Chicago announced the departure of several key players.

“To the Fire faithful, I know that we have a great deal of work ahead of us to get the club back to its days of MLS dominance,” Hendrickson said. “It will not be easy, but I know that your continued support of our club will be necessary and appreciated by myself, the players and the staff. I’m a big believer that a team’s identity should align with the reputation of the city it represents. When I think of Chicago, I think of hardworking, successful people and that is the identity this team will adopt. We will always give you our best efforts and make you proud to wear the Fire colors.”