Report: Orlando City near move for Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Orlando City SC are reportedly in advanced talks to land Union de Sante Fe winger Gaston Gonzalez, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

As the Lions reshape their attack for 2022, the 20-year-old reportedly would arrive via a transfer fee that's in the neighborhood of $2 million.

The winger has seven goals and seven assists across 46 all-competition appearances for Union de Sante Fe.

Gonzalez has worked his way up through the ranks at Union de Sante Fe from the age of seven. He progressed from the club’s U-20 side to the reserve team in 2019 and was promoted to the first team in August 2020.

Reinforcing the attack is a priority for Orlando after they declined a contract option on Nani, while Chris Mueller has joined Scottish side Hibernian FC on a free transfer and striker Daryl Dike continues to be the source of a rumored transfer to Europe.

Orlando are amid their first offseason under new ownership, with several Designated Player and U22 Initiative spots to employ.

