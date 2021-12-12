Official: Red Bulls acquire Scottish winger Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF for $1.2M in GAM

The New York Red Bulls officially acquired Scottish winger Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money over the course of two years, it was announced Sunday as part of the league's half-day trade window. The Red Bulls will send Inter Miami $700,000 of GAM for 2022, and $500,000 of GAM for 2023. Miami will also retain a percentage of a future transfer.

The 25-year-old Morgan has spent the last two years with Inter Miami and has arguably been the club’s best player over that span. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances, including five goals and seven assists in the club’s inaugural season when Morgan was named the team’s MVP.

“We are delighted to add Lewis as an attacking option,” Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a statement. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience from Europe, but he has found success in MLS the last two seasons. We hope that his experience within the league will provide an immediate impact to our group.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 WELCOME, LEWIS MORGAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 We've acquired the Scottish winger from Inter Miami CF in exchange for General Allocation Money over two years. Let's go, @10lewismorgan ! 📰➡️ https://t.co/oCFQTVWyS8 #RBNY pic.twitter.com/4Kob9wScrc

A natural winger, Morgan has also played wingback and can play closer to the striker. In March, Morgan signed a contract extension through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. He has two caps with the Scotland national team.

Prior to joining Miami, Morgan made 31 appearances for Celtic, including seven in the Champions League and eight in the UEFA Europa League.

“I am happy to have Lewis be a part of our squad,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He possesses the instinct and intelligence to recognize to get in behind, to open up passing lanes and create space. His ability against the ball to press and counter-press will also provide useful to our team.”

The move brings much-needed allocation money to Miami, who are entering their first year under sanctions following the league's investigation into the acquisition of Blaise Matuidi.