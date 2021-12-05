CF Montréal acquire Italian defender Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna

CF Montréal 's partnership with sister club Bologna FC 1909 has yielded another signing with defender Gabriele Corbo joining the MLS side on loan through the 2022 season, as announced Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old Italian defender joins CF Montréal after one season with Ascoli in Serie B, on another loan from Bologna. He made 14 appearances in the Italian second division, logging 745 minutes, in addition to one Coppa Italia start.

“We are delighted to have Gabriele on board for the upcoming season. He is a right-footed defender who can play in both a three-man and a four-man defense,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “In the past, he has even played a few games at right back in a four-man defense. He is very happy to come here and already joined us several weeks ago. He is gradually getting used to his new work environment and his new city for 2022.”

The central defender made his professional debut with Spezia Calcio in 2018 before making the jump to Bologna in Serie A that summer. Corbo featured in 21 matches for Bologna’s U19 squad in the Primavera 2 league, collecting two goals and one assist.

Corbo has made three appearances with Bologna, playing against both AC Milan and Fiorentina in league competition. He also earned a Coppa Italia fourth-round start against Udinese.

Internationally, Corbo has featured for Italy's U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams.

Previously, CF Montréal acquired Lassi Lappalainen, Sebastian Breza and Orji Okwonkwo on loan from Bologna.

Corbo should get the chance to earn plenty of minutes with CF Montréal announcing the departure of defenders Kiki Struna and Rudy Camacho in their season-ending roster decisions.