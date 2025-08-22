Minnesota United sign Kenyel Michel from Alajuelense

“Kenyel is another talented young player in the early stages of his career,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “He has speed and likes to attack the defender. Continued growth and development will be a main focus for Kenyel across the coming months, and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in his career.”

Michel has spent his entire career in his home country, producing 5g/4a in 49 appearances for LD Alajuelense and CS Cartaginés.

The 20-year-old Costa Rican joins on a contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028. He will be loaned back to Alajuelense for the remainder of their season.

As rumors swirl around the potential departure of Canada international striker Tani Oluwaseyi to Villareal in Spain's LaLiga, Michel provides further depth in attack alongside Kelvin Yeboah and fellow recent acquisition Mamadou Dieng.

"I am very excited with the opportunity that Minnesota United has given me. In reality, it has always been a dream for me to play abroad and I am happy to know that the team I'm joining is a great club," said Michel. "I hope to do things well, bring joy to the fans and achieve many goals with Minnesota United.

"Alajuelense has been my home since I was a kid, I had always dreamed of playing for them, and thanks to God, I have been able to do great things with them. I look forward to being with Minnesota United and meeting the players and staff."

The Loons are currently second in the Western Conference (13W-6L-8D record; 47 points), as they aim to secure home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.