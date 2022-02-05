Reports: Charlotte FC near deal for Granada, Venezuela winger Darwin Machis

The MLS expansion side would reportedly present a near-$6 million transfer fee to land the 28-year-old as a Designated Player, another centerpiece in their launch for the 2022 campaign.

Charlotte FC are nearing a deal to acquire Venezuela national team winger Darwin Machis from La Liga side Granada, according to reports from Pedro Almeida and Daniel Nohra.

Darwin #Machis to Charlotte Fc from Granada is in final stages, MLS club pays around 5M€ by the player. Paperworks and medicals are ready. 🇻🇪🇺🇲 #CharlotteFC

Machís Headed for Charlotte | @cantogoles After some rumors had surfaced, Nohra reports that Granada forward Darwin Machís will travel to the United States for medical tests after the Uruguay game today. Machís would join Makoun at the club, making his North American debut. pic.twitter.com/rir8BUF3K6

Should Charlotte land Machis, he’d join Polish international striker Karol Świderski as a DP for the MLS newcomers. Świderski was acquired in January from Greek side PAOK for a reported $5 million, continuing their international push under head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Charlotte also boast Ecuador international midfielder Jordy Alcivar as a Young DP, though he may not ultimately be classified with that roster tag.

Machis, who mainly plays on the left of an attacking three, has spent most of his professional career at Granada, logging 31 goals and 22 assists across 145 all-competition appearances. He’s also featured for Italian Serie A side Udinese.

In between, Machis has enjoyed a well-traveled club career with various loan stints. Temporary stops include Huesca, Leganés and Cadiz in Spain, as well as Vitória Guimarães in Portugal.