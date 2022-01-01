Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

UPDATE: Jan. 1, 3:15 pm ET – Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract, it was announced Saturday.

Dike played a pivotal role in Orlando reaching back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, notching 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions. Also a budding US men’s national team forward, he's scored three times in eight senior caps.

"We would like to thank Daryl for all he has given to Orlando City throughout his time here,” EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “From the moment we drafted him, we knew Daryl was a special talent, and this opportunity is a credit to both his natural talent and his dedication over the last two years. We are happy that he was able to develop here in Orlando and grow into the player he is today.