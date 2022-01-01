Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
UPDATE: Jan. 1, 3:15 pm ET – Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract, it was announced Saturday.
Dike played a pivotal role in Orlando reaching back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, notching 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions. Also a budding US men’s national team forward, he's scored three times in eight senior caps.
"We would like to thank Daryl for all he has given to Orlando City throughout his time here,” EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “From the moment we drafted him, we knew Daryl was a special talent, and this opportunity is a credit to both his natural talent and his dedication over the last two years. We are happy that he was able to develop here in Orlando and grow into the player he is today.
"While we know he will go on to do tremendous things in his career, it’s an honor to say that Daryl got his start here in Orlando, that we played a strong role in helping him get to this new challenge. We wish Daryl nothing but the best in this next chapter.”
Dike re-unites with manager Valérien Ismaël after playing for him last year while on loan at Championship side Barnsley. For the 21-year-old, it seemed like a matter of when, not if, a move of this ilk would formalize.
“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Orlando City for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to play for this incredible club. This was a great place for me to start my career and I am thankful to the club for helping me toward this next step of my journey,” Dike said. “I will always cherish my time here with my teammates, coaches and staff, but I’ll especially miss the fans and the incredible atmosphere they create for each home game.”
ORIGINAL: Jan. 1, 12:48 pm ET – Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike is set to join English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal that could develop into a long-term move, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.
Dike, 21, would again feature for manager Valérien Ismaël after finding success under the Frenchman during last year’s loan stint at Barnsley. During that period, the up-and-coming US men’s national team forward had nine goals in 22 games across all competitions.
West Brom currently sit fourth in the second division’s standings, chasing a Premier League return after being relegated in 2020-21. The Championship’s top two teams automatically earn promotion, while teams three through six in the table enter a playoff format to determine the other qualifier.
Dike is coming off his second professional season, notching 18 goals and seven assists across 35 regular-season MLS games (30 starts) for Orlando. He’s also scored once in three Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
Last February, Dike joined Barnsley on loan and nearly helped carry them to Premier League promotion. That ignited speculation of a summertime move to Europe, though nothing materialized amid a reported $20 million price tag.
Dike, selected No. 5 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Virginia, has three goals in eight USMNT appearances. He last featured for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in July.
Jan. 1 marked the opening of winter transfer windows across Europe, with Dike among MLS players suspected to be in hot demand.