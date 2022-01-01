Transfer Tracker

Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Daryl Dike Orlando

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

UPDATE: Jan. 1, 3:15 pm ET – Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract, it was announced Saturday.

Dike played a pivotal role in Orlando reaching back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, notching 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions. Also a budding US men’s national team forward, he's scored three times in eight senior caps.

"We would like to thank Daryl for all he has given to Orlando City throughout his time here,” EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “From the moment we drafted him, we knew Daryl was a special talent, and this opportunity is a credit to both his natural talent and his dedication over the last two years. We are happy that he was able to develop here in Orlando and grow into the player he is today.

"While we know he will go on to do tremendous things in his career, it’s an honor to say that Daryl got his start here in Orlando, that we played a strong role in helping him get to this new challenge. We wish Daryl nothing but the best in this next chapter.”

Dike re-unites with manager Valérien Ismaël after playing for him last year while on loan at Championship side Barnsley. For the 21-year-old, it seemed like a matter of when, not if, a move of this ilk would formalize.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Orlando City for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to play for this incredible club. This was a great place for me to start my career and I am thankful to the club for helping me toward this next step of my journey,” Dike said. “I will always cherish my time here with my teammates, coaches and staff, but I’ll especially miss the fans and the incredible atmosphere they create for each home game.”

ORIGINAL: Jan. 1, 12:48 pm ET – Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike is set to join English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal that could develop into a long-term move, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Dike, 21, would again feature for manager Valérien Ismaël after finding success under the Frenchman during last year’s loan stint at Barnsley. During that period, the up-and-coming US men’s national team forward had nine goals in 22 games across all competitions.

West Brom currently sit fourth in the second division’s standings, chasing a Premier League return after being relegated in 2020-21. The Championship’s top two teams automatically earn promotion, while teams three through six in the table enter a playoff format to determine the other qualifier.

Dike is coming off his second professional season, notching 18 goals and seven assists across 35 regular-season MLS games (30 starts) for Orlando. He’s also scored once in three Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.

Last February, Dike joined Barnsley on loan and nearly helped carry them to Premier League promotion. That ignited speculation of a summertime move to Europe, though nothing materialized amid a reported $20 million price tag.

Dike, selected No. 5 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Virginia, has three goals in eight USMNT appearances. He last featured for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in July.

Jan. 1 marked the opening of winter transfer windows across Europe, with Dike among MLS players suspected to be in hot demand.

Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Daryl Dike

Related Stories

NYCFC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez for 2022 MLS season
Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency
Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
More News
More News
Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion
Transfer Tracker

Official: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike transferred to West Bromwich Albion
NYCFC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez for 2022 MLS season
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez for 2022 MLS season
Alistair Johnston craves "bigger role" after trade from Nashville to Montréal

Alistair Johnston craves "bigger role" after trade from Nashville to Montréal
Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency
Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist
Voices: Sam Jones

Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video