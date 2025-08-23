Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Diadié Samassékou

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defensive midfielder Diadié Samassékou, the club announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old Mali international is under contract through 2026 with a club option through 2028. He was previously a free agent after playing for German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

Samassékou brings vast experience to Houston, having tallied 6g/14a in 290 professional matches across several top European leagues. Aside from Hoffenheim, he's also played for RB Leipzig (Austria), Olympiacos (Greece) and Cadiz (Spain) after emerging at Liefering (Austria).

Internationally, Samassékou has one goal in 42 caps. He's represented Mali at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

“Diadié brings a proven track record of winning at the highest levels, having played pivotal roles on top European clubs in both domestic and continental competitions,” Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad said.

“His experience, leadership and championship mentality will strengthen our midfield and elevate our roster as we push for a third consecutive playoff berth. We are thrilled to welcome Diadié and his family to Houston and cannot wait to see the impact he will make on the pitch.”

Samassékou joins a Dynamo midfield led by Artur and Jack McGlynn this season.