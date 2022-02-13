New England Revolution CCL match vs. Haiti's Cavaly AS postponed to Friday 

Concacaf has postponed Leg 1 of the New England Revolution’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Cavaly AS to Friday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 pm ET, the governing body announced Sunday.
The decision comes amid challenges the Haitian club is facing in their attempts to obtain the necessary visas to travel. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 pm ET.
Leg 1 is still slated to be played at Gillette Stadium, though MLS’ four other participants will be competing on the road. That move was previously announced by Concacaf due to the “safety and security situation in Haiti.”
The shift creates a quick turnaround for Leg 2 of this CCL series, with New England again hosting Cavaly AS on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 pm ET.
The Revolution, 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners after a record-setting regular season (73 points), open their 2022 MLS slate at the Portland Timbers as part of MLS is Back weekend. That match, with cross-country travel, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm ET at Providence Park.
New England are competing in their first CCL since the modern iteration’s inaugural 2008-09 edition. They return stars like goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Carles Gil and forwards Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou.