New England Revolution CCL match vs. Haiti's Cavaly AS postponed to Friday 

Concacaf has postponed Leg 1 of the New England Revolution’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Cavaly AS to Friday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 pm ET, the governing body announced Sunday.

The decision comes amid challenges the Haitian club is facing in their attempts to obtain the necessary visas to travel. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 pm ET.

Leg 1 is still slated to be played at Gillette Stadium, though MLS’ four other participants will be competing on the road. That move was previously announced by Concacaf due to the “safety and security situation in Haiti.”