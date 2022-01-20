New York Red Bulls sign Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Castellano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Castellano, the club announced Thursday.
The 17-year-old's contract will officially go into effect on March 22 and last through the 2022 season, with option years from 2023-25. Castellano, who played last season with Yaracuyanos FC in the Venezuelan first division, is awaiting his P-1 Visa and ITC.
“Jesús is an exciting young player,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He’s a versatile offensive midfielder with sound technical abilities and a creative mind. We look forward to his continued development within our environment."
Castellano made his professional debut on May 8 with Yaracuyanos, making six total appearances.
"He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him improve, continue to develop and learn our style of football," head coach Gerhard Struber said. "When he arrives, his development with Red Bulls II will be helpful to his pathway to the first team."
Castellano becomes the third Venezuelan midfielder on RBNY's roster, joining Cristian Cásseres Jr. and Wikelman Carmona.