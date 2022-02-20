MLS preseason 2022: LAFC dismantle New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami win Carolina Challenge Cup

Here's how everyone fared as preparations are fine-tuned for MLS Week 1 on Feb. 26-27.

With MLS is Back weekend rapidly approaching, over half of the league's 28 teams had preseason scrimmages on Saturday.

LAFC 6, New York Red Bulls 1

LAFC blew past the New York Red Bulls in the Coachella Valley Invitational, earning a 6-1 win Saturday behind a brace from Brian Rodriguez.

The Uruguay international scored twice in the first half, then set up Carlos Vela’s strike just after halftime, to send the Black & Gold into MLS Week 1 in style. Aside from those Designated Player combinations, head coach Steve Cherundolo’s group also got second-half goals from center back Mamadou Fall and winger Kwadwo Opoku.