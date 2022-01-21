Columbus Crew sign defender Will Sands after trade with NYCFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLB receive: James Sands

NYC receive: $50,000 GAM, performance-based incentives

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Will Sands after a trade with NYCFC for the player's MLS Homegrown Priority and $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the club announced Friday.

NYCFC could receive an additional $75,000 should Sands reach performance-based incentives. NYCFC retain a percentage of any future transfer outside of MLS.

Sands has signed with Columbus through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025.