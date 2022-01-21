Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign defender Will Sands after trade with NYCFC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLB receive: James Sands
  • NYC receive: $50,000 GAM, performance-based incentives

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Will Sands after a trade with NYCFC for the player's MLS Homegrown Priority and $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the club announced Friday.

NYCFC could receive an additional $75,000 should Sands reach performance-based incentives. NYCFC retain a percentage of any future transfer outside of MLS.  

Sands has signed with Columbus through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025.

“Will is a versatile defender and we are excited to have him join the Crew,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “We look forward to seeing the progression of his development within a competitive, professional environment."

Sands was a three-year standout during his collegiate career at Georgetown from 2019-21, making 52 appearances and earning an All-Big East First Team selection in 2021. With the Hoyas, the 21-year-old helped his team win a national title in 2019 and Big East Conference Tournament titles in 2019 and 2021.

His twin brother James was a homegrown standout for NYCFC, playing for the Cityzens from 2017-21 and helping them win MLS Cup last season before landing a loan to Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC.

