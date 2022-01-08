Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC transfer defender Richie Laryea to Nottingham Forrest

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Toronto FC have transferred defender Richie Laryea to English Championship side Nottingham Forrest, the clubs announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old Canadian international heads overseas after a three-season run with the Reds that saw him emerge as one of MLS' most dynamic fullbacks. Laryea made 83 appearances across all competitions for TFC following his arrival from Orlando City SC in 2019, scoring nine goals and dishing out 12 assists.

“It has been a pleasure to see Richie blossom here at his hometown club and become a full member of the Canadian National Team,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release. “Richie thrilled our fans with his explosive speed, incredible dribbling and commitment to win. We worked closely with Richie and his representation on this transaction as he follows his dream to play in England and wish him all the best as he moves on to Nottingham Forest.”

Laryea first arrived in MLS with Orlando, where he played from 2016-18 as a rotational piece, making 21 appearances while also featuring 35 times for their now-MLS NEXT Pro side Orlando City B.

But he truly broke out in Toronto, playing key roles for groups that made MLS Cup in 2019 and finished second on the league table in 2020. He's parlayed that success into a regular role with Canada, where he's garnered 22 senior caps and scored one goal while establishing himself as a regular during Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

