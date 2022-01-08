Toronto FC transfer defender Richie Laryea to Nottingham Forrest

The 27-year-old Canadian international heads overseas after a three-season run with the Reds that saw him emerge as one of MLS' most dynamic fullbacks. Laryea made 83 appearances across all competitions for TFC following his arrival from Orlando City SC in 2019, scoring nine goals and dishing out 12 assists.

“It has been a pleasure to see Richie blossom here at his hometown club and become a full member of the Canadian National Team,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release. “Richie thrilled our fans with his explosive speed, incredible dribbling and commitment to win. We worked closely with Richie and his representation on this transaction as he follows his dream to play in England and wish him all the best as he moves on to Nottingham Forest.”