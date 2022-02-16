Recap: Santos de Guapiles 0, NYCFC 2

The second leg will be played at LAFC 's Banc of California Stadium on Feb. 23.

Taty Castellanos picked up where he left off in the 2021 MLS season, netting a first-half brace to lead New York City FC to a comfortable 2-0 win over Santos de Guapiles in the opening leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica Tuesday night.

Castellanos scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 5th minute after Michael Barquero handled the ball in the box. Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner added his second on the half-hour mark, when a ball that deflected off a pair of Santos defenders fell into his path and the Argentine striker lashed home from 12 yards out.

The defending MLS Cup champions got off to a flying start, with Talles Magno and Maxi Moralez both having shots saved by Santos goalkeeper Kevin Ruiz in the 4th minute.

Moralez had another golden chance on 22 minutes when he fired off the underside of the crossbar after a Santiago Rodriguez cutback. The ball spun back to kiss the bar again before it was cleared.

NYCFC were sloppy defensively late in the first half, but Santos couldn’t capitalize with errant shots. And the Cityzens nearly added a third goal before the break when Santos defender Luis Hernandez caromed Moralez's driven cross off the post.

Castellanos turned provider in the 67th minute, putting his service on a plate for Rodriguez. Yet the Uruguay youth international fired wide of the target from close range.