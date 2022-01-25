Sources: DC United, Wolfsburg agree on transfer for Kevin Paredes

D.C. United and German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg have reached an agreement over the transfer of homegrown and US youth international defender Kevin Paredes, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.
The deal is worth just over $7 million and Paredes will soon travel to Germany to do his medical and complete the move.
The Athletic's Pablo Maurer first reported the agreement was in place and the medical awaits.
Paredes, 18, is a product of D.C. United's academy and has made 41 MLS appearances, including 24 last season as he became a regular under head coach Hernan Losada. If Wolfsburg hadn't reached a deal to acquire him, Paredes was expected to be the Black-and-Red's starting left wingback in 2022.
The versatile left-sided player, who can play as a winger, wingback or even left back in a back four, has been called into US men's national team camp but hasn't made his senior debut yet.
Wolfsburg are enduring a frustrating season, currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, one point ahead of the relegation zone with 14 matches left. They finished fourth last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Wolfsburg came close to acquiring USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas earlier this winter, but fellow Bundesliga side FC Augsburg eventually signed the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year.
Paredes had been a target of RB Salzburg and was on the radar of Manchester City/City Football Group.
It's a busy week for D.C. United, who are on the verge of trading DP winger Paul Arriola to FC Dallas and signing Greek international forward Taxiarchis Fountas to a pre-contract for the summer when he becomes a free agent. Fountas, currently at Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, would be a DP.
The Black-and-Red have several homegrown products competing in Europe, including midfielder Chris Durkin at Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden and midfielder Ian Harkes at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.