Sources: DC United, Wolfsburg agree on transfer for Kevin Paredes

D.C. United and German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg have reached an agreement over the transfer of homegrown and US youth international defender Kevin Paredes, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is worth just over $7 million and Paredes will soon travel to Germany to do his medical and complete the move.

The Athletic's Pablo Maurer first reported the agreement was in place and the medical awaits.

Paredes, 18, is a product of D.C. United's academy and has made 41 MLS appearances, including 24 last season as he became a regular under head coach Hernan Losada. If Wolfsburg hadn't reached a deal to acquire him, Paredes was expected to be the Black-and-Red's starting left wingback in 2022.