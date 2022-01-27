How Orlando City SC are evolving after signing Facundo Torres & Ercan Kara

​​“Yeah, the market was reacting ‘Well this team has new money,’” EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi told MLSsoccer.com with a laugh. “But it’s not the same thing when we’re trying to sell, you know? It’s about ‘Oh there’s no revenue because of COVID, we still don’t have money.’ But when we’re trying to buy? They make it seem like there’s no COVID.”

New opportunities do provide new (minor) problems, of course. Such is the duality of transfer negotiations.

But things are different with the Lions in a big way. There was an ownership change (Wilf family) in the summer, and with it came new budgets and possibilities. New club records for incoming and outgoing transfers were set, while a global star said his goodbye to Florida.

There are large swaths of Orlando’s enterprise that retain comfortable familiarity. The front office remains the same, as does the coaching staff, led by manager Oscar Pareja. The entire defensive core, from goalkeeper through defensive midfield, returns as well, leaving a strong portion of a roster that has made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“It took a long time, it took a lot of the will of the player. He wanted to come," Muzzi said. "He loves Peñarol, there’s no doubt about that, but he made an effort to come. He felt this is the right move in his career, that was very positive.”

Eventually, Torres' deal got over the line. In addition to already having 10 caps with La Celeste, the 21-year-old accrued 16 goals and 15 assists in 71 appearances with Peñarol, leading them to the 2021 Liga Profesional de Primera División title.

“The deal was dead like two or three times,” Muzzi said. “The parties got out of the room more than once.”

Orlando and Peñarol started talks fairly quickly after new ownership officially arrived in Orlando in the summer, giving the front office a deeper budget and ambitions to revamp the attack. With such a high-level talent, talks were complicated and uneasy.

Peñarol has a decorated history of producing top-level talents and have exported several players to MLS, most notably Uruguay internationals Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez to LAFC. In recent times they also produced Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, Benfica's Darwin Nunez and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri.

“I’d say [Torres is] in the top three most exciting young players not just in Uruguay, but in all of South America," Muzzi said. "You have Julian Alvarez from River Plate, who is moving to Manchester City, maybe one or two Brazilians who are showing up well. We’re really excited about Facundo.”

Things were more straightforward in the case of Kara.

Kara’s contract with Rapid Vienna was set to expire this coming summer, giving the center forward and Orlando leverage to get a deal done now because he could have signed a pre-contract and left for free. Orlando paid, in the words of Muzzi, a “nominal” transfer fee to get the transfer done immediately.

“It’s been a long search, we had a lot going into finding that kind of player. We knew, at some point, we were going to lose Daryl,” Muzzi said. “We couldn’t just wait for it to happen to start moving. We thought Ercan was the best fit for us. He’s a physical player with technical skill, the combination he can bring to the team is an excellent fit.”

That will be it for DPs, as attacking midfielder Mauricio Pereyra was re-signed and will occupy the other DP spot. There was speculation that Pereyra could be bought down, but Muzzi confirmed the trio of Torres, Kara and Pereyra will be Orlando's DPs.

Orlando have another U22 Initiative spot open which they intend to fill, alongside midfielders Andres Perea and Araujo, the latter of whom has been with the Uruguayan youth national teams.