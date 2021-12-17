Transfer Tracker

Report: Lorenzo Insigne's agent says Toronto FC transfer a "possibility"

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Lorenzo Insigne - 2019

© USA Today Sports

Euro 2020-winning Italian attacker Lorenzo Insigne is apparently open to a possible move to Toronto FC as the Serie A season progresses, according to agent Vicente Pascante.

On Thursday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano translated recent comments Pascante made to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport acknowledging a move to the Reds was a possibility.

Insigne has spent his entire top-flight career with Napoli but will see his contract expire at the end of the campaign. Rumors connecting the Italian star to Toronto began circulating a couple of months ago.

First, a disclaimer: Insigne's representative doesn't exactly have his details correct. Pascante is eitgher talking about Sebastian Giovinco's famous tenure as Toronto's attacking centerpiece from 2015 to 2018, or Alessandro Del Pierro's career swan song with Sydney FC in Australia's A-League from 2012 to 2014.

Perhaps that oversight isn't surprising. A month ago, the same representative went on the record insisting there was no truth to rumors of Insigne potentially being interested in following Giovinco's path. That contradicted the reporting of MLSsoccer.com's own Tom Bogert, among others.

Insigne helped Italy win the belated 2020 European Championships this summer, scoring twice and starting six of Italy's seven matches.

Domestically, he has shown little sign of slowing, scoring a career-high 19 goals in the 2020-2021 Serie A campaign, and contributing four goals and four assists in 15 appearances this season.

