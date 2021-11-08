Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures

Teams now put into action their winter plans to find themselves on the right side of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line in 2022 and beyond.

For about half the league, the offseason officially began on Sunday evening as the 2021 MLS regular season drew to a close after Decision Day's final kick.

Here's a club-by-club snapshot featuring all roster decisions. Players who are staying, those who are going and others who have received new contract offers from their club are included.

First up? Contract options. All 27 clubs will be revealing their decisions on player contract options in advance of a busy offseason during which they'll be retooling for next year's campaign.

NOV. 8 - Fire begin to clean house: Chicago parted ways with head coach Raphael Wicky weeks ago. Then news began trickling out ahead of Decision Day that they already informed nine players they wouldn't be returning to the club in 2022.

They wasted no time in announcing those nine, several of which were key players (or occupying key roster/cap assets). They included Robert Beric (Designated Player), Alvaro Medran, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Luka Stojanovic and Kenneth Kronholm.

Beric, Medran and Stojanovic were three of the club's key signings ahead of their rebuild for the 2020 season. Beric was reported to have been signed for a $3.5 million transfer fee; Medran ostensibly still had value in Europe today. Both will be able to sign abroad on a free transfer now.

This isn't the end of the departures, either. This is just nine guys who definitely won't be back.

The Fire didn't announce officially who else has contract options still up in the air, but Gaston Gimenez (DP) is definitely one of them. They don't have a hard deadline today to make that decision. Maybe a new head coach will be in place early enough to have input. Beric opens at least one DP spot, if not two with Gimenez; Medran, Calvo and the rest open allocation and budget money.

Their roster for 2021 will look much different. Highly-rated U22 Initiative signing Jhon Jader Duran will arrive this winter, midseason acquisition Federico Navarro will have his first full season with the club and key homegrowns Gabriel Slonina, Brian Gutierrez, Mauricio Pineda and more will move forward.

Contract options declined (Nov. 8, 2021):

Robert Berić (FWD)

Francisco Calvo (DEF)

Elliot Collier (MID)

Kenneth Kronholm (GK)

Álvaro Medrán (MID)

Nick Slonina (DEF)

Luka Stojanović (MID)

Out of contract (Nov. 8, 2021):