Recap: Santos Laguna 1, CF Montréal 0

An early disallowed goal and a late concession forced CF Montréal to depart Estadio Corona facing a 1-0 aggregate deficit in their 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Liga MX side Santos Laguna on Tuesday evening.

CF Montréal thought they secured a dream start just six minutes into the contest, when forward Romell Quioto scored after a stellar individual effort that saw him elude his defender in the penalty box and cash home at the far post. The goal was disallowed via Video Review, however, as wingback Lassi Lappalainen was called for a foul in the build-up by referee Oshane Nation.

Santos started to control the action in the aftermath of the disallowed goal, with two big chances coming through striker Eduardo Aguirre. The first came on a counterattack that saw Aguirre find two open shots, but both his initial attempt and the rebound were denied by a huge double-save from Montréal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza. Aguirre nearly struck again in the 38th minute with a snap header off a corner kick that clung off the post.

Montréal grew into the game in the second half, generating three solid chances right as the contest reached the hour-mark. Joaquin Torres and Rida Zouhir each saw distance shots go just wide of the crossbar, with Quioto also teeing up a laser shot in the 70th minute that forced Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo into a reaction save.