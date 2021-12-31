Transfer Tracker

Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Central midfielder Sean Davis has reportedly signed with Nashville SC via free agency, according to MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

Davis, who turns 29 in February, has captained the New York Red Bulls in recent seasons. He originally signed with RBNY as a homegrown player in 2015 and has contributed four goals and 23 assists across 172 regular-season matches (141 starts).

On Thursday afternoon, Davis announced his departure from the Red Bulls via an Instagram post.

Should Davis land with Nashville, the move would give head coach Gary Smith's team one of the offseason’s most sought-after free agents. As they shift into the Western Conference for 2022, Nashville would add a key piece alongside core central midfielders Dax McCarty and Anibal Godoy.

Nashville made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs their first two seasons in the league, then have spent the offseason accumulating allocation money (via trades) to enhance their roster. With Davis, a two-time Supporters’ Shield winner, they’d be poised to do exactly that.

