Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency

Should Davis land with Nashville, the move would give head coach Gary Smith's team one of the offseason’s most sought-after free agents. As they shift into the Western Conference for 2022, Nashville would add a key piece alongside core central midfielders Dax McCarty and Anibal Godoy .

Nashville made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs their first two seasons in the league, then have spent the offseason accumulating allocation money (via trades) to enhance their roster. With Davis, a two-time Supporters’ Shield winner, they’d be poised to do exactly that.