Winners and losers from the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

Context and overview info from Tom Bogert, then grades and analysis from Matt Doyle.

I do think you can knock them for not being more aggressive about moving guys within the league – Marcelino Moreno doesn’t quite fit, right? If they’d swung something big, then I’d have been more bullish.

It’s not the most incredible window ever, but Purata and McFadden have helped in the short term, and Mosquera seems a good pick-up for the future. They’re better coming out of the window than they were going into it despite having VERY limited resources, so that’s a win. Even if it’s an underwhelming one.

Potentially the biggest was using their final U22 Initiative slot to sign Edwin Mosquera , while Juan Jose Purata and Raul Gudino are only on guaranteed contracts through the end of the season.

Confronting a big injury crisis with Brad Guzan , Miles Robinson and Ozzie Alonso out for the year, as well as mid-term injuries to a handful of other starters during the season, Atlanta squeezed everything they could out of the cap/roster to bring in some additions.

Do I wish they’d added another center forward as well, maybe beating RSL’s offer for Danny Musovski? Yes. But still, this was another good window for Austin.

Dominguez was a sub-par DP with off-field issues. Replacing him with a guy who projects to be better is a win, and bringing in Corozo just in case Rigoni doesn’t immediately work out is a smart move.

Rigoni’s move was facilitated by Cecilio Dominguez leaving. The Paraguay international played just 283 minutes this year before agreeing to a mutual contract termination .

Winger Emiliano Rigoni was acquired from Sao Paulo for a $4 million fee on a DP deal. The 29-year-old is well-traveled, but one of his stops was at Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg with Sebastian Driussi . Austin also added Ecuador international Washington Corozo on loan, a shrewd move that flew under the radar a bit.

Flying high near the top of the Western Conference table, Austin made some big changes on the flanks.

The additions are pretty underwhelming, but I think this team’s probably a bit better than they were six weeks ago. So that’s enough.

I wavered back and forth here, but ultimately decided this was a win. I give them credit for being clear-eyed about the need to part ways with the likes of Franco, Ortiz and Ruiz, and the fact that they got $400k GAM (and potentially more on the way) for Makoun is stunning.

Adilson Malanda spent a full season starting at center back in the French second tier at 19 years old, while Nathan Bryne has almost 200 appearances in the Championship.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder from Benfica fills a position the club sought to fill, while retaining the flexibility to add another DP this winter. Santos’ profile is one that should transition very well to the league and he fills a hole in the squad (No. 10).

Charlotte continued building with a few additions, none bigger than former Portugal youth international Nuno Santos .

Midfielders Alan Franco and Titi Ortiz left, while defender Christian Makoun was traded to the New England Revolution . Those three players saw playing time diminish after Christian Lattanzio became interim head coach following Miguel Angel Ramirez’s departure . Sergio Ruiz will soon leave, too.

It was a busy window for Charlotte , particularly at the end. First, the departures though.

Nice job securing the bag for Gaga Slonina, though. And $325k GAM for Chinonso Offor going to Montréal is very good.

The Fire are playing well right now, but I don’t think anyone in the world could’ve looked at this roster entering the summer and said “nah, they don’t need any upgrades.”

No major signings or (imminent) departures… though Chicago did announce the transfer of homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to Chelsea for up to $15 million. He’ll head to England in the winter, as he’s back on loan for the year.

They made up for that with the work they did with their No. 1 slot in the Allocation Order. In addition to getting Miazga – who everyone knew was the big prize out there this year, and who should slot in immediately as Cincy’s best defender and potentially one of the best center backs in the entire league – Chris Albright collected upwards of $325k xAM throughout the year by trading down to the No. 2 slot, then immediately jumping back up when their trade partner made a signing.

Santos is fine – he’s a good depth piece behind Brandon Vazquez and Brenner , even if, IMO, they overpaid a bit for him.

Cincy also traded for Sergio Santos from the Union . As far as outgoings, U22 Initiative winger Isaac Atanga is on his way out on loan to Turkey, while the club agreed to part ways with Haris Medunjanin so the veteran midfielder could return to Europe and be closer to his family.

Just like in their pursuit of DP d-mid Obinna Nwobodo , FC Cincinnati were patient in waiting out a deal for their top target. On deadline day, that patience paid off by striking a deal for USMNT center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Chelsea. Miazga signed a max-TAM deal, too, rather than one that would require a DP spot.

But I also don’t think they did nearly enough to claw back above the West’s playoff line.

Only five points back with games in hand, so it’s not like they’re dead in the water. And I do like Ralph Priso’s long-term potential, so I don’t think this window is catastrophic or anything.

The Rapids’ other key move was adding Felipe Gutierrez on loan. The former Sporting KC man and Chile international gives Robin Fraser another option in attacking midfield.

Colorado swung a blockbuster trade that sent Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye to Toronto FC , receiving rising Canadian youth international midfielder Ralph Priso (and his Homegrown rights), more than $1 million GAM and further assets.

Now, if only they could figure out how to defend over the final 10 minutes of games…

They reshaped their No. 9 depth chart, snagging Russell-Rowe and spending big on Cucho – who paid immediate dividends and is the main reason they’re above the line as of this writing. That’s obviously the exact kind of impact you want from a summer window.

It feels like a long time ago that Cucho Hernandez arrived, right? The Crew club-record addition was signed just ahead of the window and immediately hit the ground sprinting. The club farmed from their MLS NEXT Pro side to add Jacen Russell-Rowe and Mo Farsi to the first team as well. But Cucho is the story. He immediately brought life back to the team, which won MLS Cup in 2020 but missed the playoffs last year. That move made Miguel Berry available and he was traded to D.C. United , the key outgoing move this summer.

Lletget’s a good pick-up who should upgrade one of the problem spots in this side, and given his familiarity with Estevez he should fit in right away. But right back remains an issue – it’s a shame they missed out on Richie Laryea because he’d have helped – as does d-mid (I’d like to see Edwin Cerrillo get more time). And I do think they could’ve used an upgrade at center back as well. So while they’re better than they were at the start of the window, it’s marginal. And it kind of feels like a missed opportunity.

Lletget reunites with former national team assistant Nico Estevez. Dallas were looking for an upgrade in central midfield and are ecstatic with the deal to acquire Lletget. I wrote “yet” in the departures section because I’m expecting Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schon to leave for a European club by the end of the month.

After a transformational winter, Dallas made just one key move this summer: Trading for USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution .

Key Additions:

ST - Christian Benteke

CM - Ravel Morrison

DM - Victor Palsson

W - Martin Rodriguez

GK - David Ochoa

ST - Miguel Berry

Key Departures:

WB - Julian Gressel

AM - Edison Flores

I’ll let The Dude from The Big Lebowski kick us off:

"This is a very complicated case, Maude. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man. Lotta strands in old Duder's head."

No club was more active than D.C. United, including appointing Wayne Rooney as head coach. And they saved the biggest move for last: Belgium international striker Christian Benteke was signed just before the deadline from Crystal Palace. Benteke, 31, has scored 86 Premier League goals with Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Aston Villa. He’ll be a DP.

Welcome to Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United.

Doyle: Seems like a win, I think?

To quote a less charming Coen Brothers character:

"What's the most you ever lost on a coin toss?”

D.C. tossed the coin by hiring Rooney and immediately trying to build the roster he wants.

It’s almost always foolish to judge a rebuild in its earliest stages, so this whole segment feels dangerous. I will say that I think the Ochoa and Berry moves could provide very good value, and that I’m dubious about the three big imports. Plus the trade of Gressel for just $900k GAM does not look great.