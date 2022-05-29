Reports: New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa to join Ligue 1's RC Lens

Rumors about Adam Buksa ’s potential move to Europe are heating up, with reports out of Poland indicating a move to RC Lens in Ligue 1 might be on the horizon.

The Revs don't play again until June 12 when they travel to Children’s Mercy Park to meet Sporting Kansas City , and it’s possible Buksa has played his last match for the club with France's transfer window opening June 10.

Karol Swiderski , who was also selected to Czesław Michniewicz’s squad, is also not with Charlotte FC for Sunday’s match against the Seattle Sounders (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) ahead of Poland’s first Nations League match against Wales on June 1.

The Polish striker didn't play for the New England Revolution in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union ahead of joining the Polish national team for upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

I’m told that Adam Buksa has played his last game for the #NERevs . The summer transfer window opens in France on Jun. 10. pic.twitter.com/3xIceglFv5

Lens have shopped in the MLS transfer market before, acquiring Buksa’s Poland national team teammate Przemysław Frankowski from Chicago Fire FC last August.

Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena addressed Buksa’s likely transfer two weeks ago.

"I’m sure that we will be sorting out a variety of offers over the next couple of weeks or so for the transfer window in Europe," Arena told the media. "So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with those types of offers and whether we’ll accept them or whatever. But he is sought after, and obviously his stints with the Polish national team are helpful and he’ll likely be playing in the [2022 FIFA] World Cup. So, he’s going to attract some interest.”

Poland have qualified for the World Cup this fall and Buksa, who arrived in New England as a Designated Player for a reported $4 million fee in 2020 from Ekstraklasa side Pogoń Szczecin, is expected to be on their roster.

He broke out a year ago with 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances to help New England win the 2021 Supporters’ Shield and was the subject of transfer rumors in January, strongly linked with Serie B side Pisa (Italy), through numbers were much smaller than the reported $9.5 deal that leaked.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported in the winter the Revs were seeking $10-15 million for the star striker.