Inter Miami draw Al Ahly in Club World Cup debut

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Inter Miami CF settled for a 0-0 draw with Egyptian side Al Ahly Saturday night in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup debut at Hard Rock Stadium.

Óscar Ustari's lights-out performance in goal gave the Herons a point in their Group A opener, which was also the tournament's inaugural match.

The veteran Argentine goalkeeper, 38, made eight saves on the night, withstanding a barrage of pressure through most of the first half with several highlight-reel interventions – none more vital than a 43rd-minute penalty-kick stop on Trézéquet.

Ustari's heroics gave the Herons a second wind in the final 45 minutes, with Lionel Messi flashing a free kick against the side netting and substitute Fafà Picault forcing a close-range stop from Al Ahly 'keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy late in the game.