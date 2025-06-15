Inter Miami draw Al Ahly in Club World Cup debut

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Inter Miami CF settled for a 0-0 draw with Egyptian side Al Ahly Saturday night in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup debut at Hard Rock Stadium.
Óscar Ustari's lights-out performance in goal gave the Herons a point in their Group A opener, which was also the tournament's inaugural match.
The veteran Argentine goalkeeper, 38, made eight saves on the night, withstanding a barrage of pressure through most of the first half with several highlight-reel interventions – none more vital than a 43rd-minute penalty-kick stop on Trézéquet.
Ustari's heroics gave the Herons a second wind in the final 45 minutes, with Lionel Messi flashing a free kick against the side netting and substitute Fafà Picault forcing a close-range stop from Al Ahly 'keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy late in the game.
El-Shenawy had one more game-saving save in him, deflecting a Messi shot over the crossbar deep into stoppage time to secure the scoreless draw.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Messi-led Inter Miami squad was built for big things. And club soccer doesn't get much bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup. One match into the tournament, the Herons have a result to build on. More difficult challenges likely await in the form of Portuguese giants FC Porto (June 19) and Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras (June 23), but on opening night, Miami proved they can compete on the world's stage.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It can be argued that none of the above would've been possible without Ustari's PK save shortly before the halftime break.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ustari, 20 years into his career, looked like a goalie in his prime, stopping everything Al Ahly sent his way to keep Miami's Club World Cup hopes intact.
Next Up
- AHL: Thursday, June 19 vs. Palmeiras | FIFA Club World Cup
- MIA: Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto | FIFA Club World Cup