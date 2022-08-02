Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign Kenyan international midfielder from Red Star Belgrade

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed Kenyan international defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Serbian powerhouse side Red Star Belgrade, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old joins through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026, arriving on an undisclosed transfer fee. He’ll occupy an international roster slot.

“Richard is a holding midfielder with positional versatility and a great potential to be a valuable contributor as we continue to develop our roster,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He can play multiple midfield roles as well as center back, and he has the height, speed, and physicality we were searching for. We look forward to integrating him this year and encouraging his development for the future.”

Odada has earned five caps with Kenya since debuting in September 2021, scoring in a World Cup qualifier vs. Rwanda last November.

He’s played twice for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia’s first-tier league, plus has spent time on loan at FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac and RFK Grafičar Beograd, two other clubs in Serbia.

Odada arrives as Philadelphia are atop the Eastern Conference standings, mainly leaning upon Venezuelan international Jose Martinez in the No. 6 role.

