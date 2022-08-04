Real Salt Lake add midfielder Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake’s busy final hours in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window continued by adding midfielder Braian Ojeda on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, the club announced Thursday evening.
Ojeda, 22, is RSL’s first-ever player signed with the league’s U22 Initiative. He’s their second young midfield talent added this summer, joining US youth international Diego Luna.
“Braian is a dynamic, two-way midfielder who will bring another option to our already talented group in the center of the pitch,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “He is a player hungry to compete and develop, while also bringing valuable international experience from his time with Nottingham Forest and Paraguay. We look forward to getting him on the ground in Salt Lake and competing for minutes soon.”
Ojeda joined Nottingham Forest last August, appearing in three matches of their Championship campaign as they earned promotion to England’s top flight. His pro career started with Olimpia in his native Paraguay, and he’s also featured on loan at Defensa y Justicia in Argentina.
Ojeda logged four appearances for Paraguay during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, starting against the likes of Brazil and Uruguay.
RSL are fifth in a jam-packed Western Conference table, looking to build upon last year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run that nearly ended with a championship game appearance under then-interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant