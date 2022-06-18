Sources: Columbus Crew finalizing DP deal for Watford forward Cucho Hernandez

The Columbus Crew are finalizing a club-record deal to sign Colombian international forward Cucho Hernandez from English Championship side Watford, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Hernandez would be a Designated Player for the Crew, addressing a position of need Columbus' front office has publicly addressed since trading US international striker Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in April. Their previous club-record deal was for DP midfielder Lucas Zelarayan when he arrived before the 2020 campaign from Liga MX's Tigres for a reported near-$8 million.

SB Nation site Massive Report first reported the deal was close.

Hernandez's background

The 23-year-old center forward had five goals and two assists in the Premier League this year for Watford after spending 2020-21 on loan at Getafe in LaLiga, where he had two goals and three assists. He's also spent time at Spanish sides Huesca and Mallorca after developing in his home country, accruing 25 Premier League appearances and 79 LaLiga matches. Watford were relegated following the 2021-22 EPL campaign.

Hernandez has featured twice for the Colombian senior national team, scoring twice on his debut in a 2018 friendly vs. Costa Rica and then getting a 45-minute runout in a friendly vs. Saudi Arabia two weeks ago. He was key to Colombia's quarterfinal run at the FIFA 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Fit in Columbus

The move gives Columbus a new star in their attack, taking a DP spot alongside Zelarayan (Armenian international) and former US international midfielder Darlington Nagbe. Since trading Zardes, most of their No. 9 minutes have gone to Miguel Berry and Erik Hurtado.

The 2020 MLS Cup champions enter MLS Week 15 sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, just three points back of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They host expansion side Charlotte FC on Saturday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).