Minnesota United sign Colombian forward Mender Garcia to DP deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have signed attacker Mender Garcia from Colombian first-division side Once Caldas, the club announced Friday after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed.
The 24-year-old Colombian joins through the 2023 MLS season (one-and-a-half-year contract) with two club options. He’ll be a Designated Player and occupy an international roster spot.
Garcia joins striker Luis Amarilla and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as DPs in Minnesota. They previously had striker Adrien Hunou as a DP, but transferred the Frenchman to Ligue 1’s Angers in late June.
“We’re delighted to sign Mender. He’s a great age, 24, and been playing regular first-team football for a couple of seasons,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release.
“We feel as though he’s coming into his prime and can play all across the attack – the middle, wide right, wide left. Incredibly athletic, really quick. Looks to run forward, looks to stretch the field. We’re really excited about him as a player.”
Garcia has spent his entire career at Once Caldas since debuting as a pro in 2017. He has 22 goals and eight assists in 112 appearances across all competitions.
Minnesota, third in the Western Conference standings, are on track for a fourth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. He joins a swell of international signings, too, as the Loons build long-term.
“He’s another young one we’ve identified,” Heath added. "I look at Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], Kervin [Arriaga], Joseph Rosales and now we’ve got Mender. We’ve got a nice core group of young players underneath our experienced guys. We’re really excited about him and looking forward to bringing him in here and helping him progress his career.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant