Minnesota United sign Colombian forward Mender Garcia to DP deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed attacker Mender Garcia from Colombian first-division side Once Caldas, the club announced Friday after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed.

The 24-year-old Colombian joins through the 2023 MLS season (one-and-a-half-year contract) with two club options. He’ll be a Designated Player and occupy an international roster spot.

Garcia joins striker Luis Amarilla and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as DPs in Minnesota. They previously had striker Adrien Hunou as a DP, but transferred the Frenchman to Ligue 1’s Angers in late June.

“We’re delighted to sign Mender. He’s a great age, 24, and been playing regular first-team football for a couple of seasons,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release.