Source: New England Revolution signing Juventus forward Giacomo Vrioni as DP 

He’d be the club’s third Designated Player, joining forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil . The move comes after New England transferred striker Adam Buksa to Ligue 1's RC Lens earlier this summer for a reported $10 million, opening up a DP spot and the need for another attacker.

The New England Revolution are finalizing the signing of Albania international forward Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus for $3.8 million, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com.

Source can confirm @FabrizioRomano ’s scoop: New England Revolution finalizing deal to sign Juventus striker Giacomo Vrioni for $3.8m. New DP forward. Vrioni, 23, is an Albania int’l. Spent most of his time on loan, recently with Tirol in Austria, where he had 17g/4a in 25 apps. pic.twitter.com/EnUB4CCUYn

About Vrioni

Vrioni, 23, was most recently on loan with WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga, where he had 21 goals and five assists in 30 all-competition matches. He's made two appearances for Juventus in Italy's Serie A and spent time on loan with Venezia and AS Cittadella, competing in Serie B.

An Albanian international born in Italy, Vrioni has six caps with his national team. He came off the bench for their UEFA Nations League games earlier this month.

Vrioni, listed at 6-foot-2, carries a similar background to when New England acquired Buksa ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Revs moves

New England, 2021 Supporters' Shield winners, also have veteran forward Jozy Altidore and U22 Initiative winger Dylan Borrero in attack. Altidore joined this offseason following a contract buyout at Toronto FC, while Borrero arrived from Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in April.